web analytics
34.9 C
Karachi
Saturday, May 25, 2024
- Advertisement -

Five killed in dumper-van collision in Thatta

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

THATTA: At least five people were killed and several others injured as a result of a collision between a dumper and van on the national highway near Jhark area of Thatta, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The truck was traveling from the village Manik Khan Bahrani in Thatta to Jamshoro.

As soon as the accident was reported, the rescue and police reached the spot.

According to the rescue authorities, four people died on the spot while injured were shifted to Hyderabad Civil Hospital.

Read more: Diamer: At least 20 killed, 21 injured as bus falls into ravine

Last week, three people had been killed and 27 others sustained injuries when a bus turned turtle in Punjab’s Rahim Yar Khan district.

According to rescue officials, the accident occurred on Motorway M5 near Iqbalabad Interchange where a bus heading to Karachi from Islamabad overturned when its tyre burst, killing three persons on the spot and wounding 27 others.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Will the PML-N led govt be able to steer Pakistan out of economic crisis?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.