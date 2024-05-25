Five killed in dumper-van collision in Thatta

THATTA: At least five people were killed and several others injured as a result of a collision between a dumper and van on the national highway near Jhark area of Thatta, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The truck was traveling from the village Manik Khan Bahrani in Thatta to Jamshoro.

As soon as the accident was reported, the rescue and police reached the spot.

According to the rescue authorities, four people died on the spot while injured were shifted to Hyderabad Civil Hospital.

Last week, three people had been killed and 27 others sustained injuries when a bus turned turtle in Punjab’s Rahim Yar Khan district.

According to rescue officials, the accident occurred on Motorway M5 near Iqbalabad Interchange where a bus heading to Karachi from Islamabad overturned when its tyre burst, killing three persons on the spot and wounding 27 others.