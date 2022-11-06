Monday, November 7, 2022
Salman Lodhi

Five killed as car falls into ditch at Karachi’s Super Highway

KARACHI: Five people, including three women and one child, were killed when a car skidded off the road and fell into a ditch near Karachi’s Super Highway, ARY News reported.

According to details, the accident took place in a private housing society at Karachi’s Super Highway, wherein five people, including three women and a child, were critically injured.

Upon receiving the information, rescue officials and police reached the spot and shifted the injured persons to the hospital.

However, all the people succumbed to injuries. In a statement, the police said people travelling in the car were residents of Malir Halt.

Earlier in October, fourteen people including eight students were injured in a collision between a school van and a car near Super Highway Jamali bridge.

According to a new channel report, the school van was going on the wrong side of the road and collided with a speeding car coming from the opposite side resulting a crash.

Police officials told that the driver was arrested and legal action would be taken against him. Meanwhile, the injured were shifted to the nearby hospital for first aid treatment.

 

