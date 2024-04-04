Five-member medical board ‘formed’ for Parvez Elahi’s treatment

ISLAMABAD: A five-member medical board formed for the treatment of former Punjab chief minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Pervaiz Elahi at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) Hospital in Islamabad, ARY News reported citing sources.

According to sources, doctors related to heart, medicine, stomach, chest and general surgery including Dr Mumtaz Niazi, Dr Tashfeen, Dr Israr, Dr Akhtar Bandisha, and others are on board.

The sources said that an echocardiogram (ECG) and other heart-related tests will be conducted on Chaudhry Parvez Elahi and the medical board will treat him as per the results of the test reports.

Former chief minister Punjab was also complaining of breathing difficulty and chest pain due to the fractured ribs.

Parvez Elahi, who was shifted to a private room at PIMS yesterday, has been suffering from diabetes and heart diseases for a long time.

Earlier, Pervaiz Elahi was rushed to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) after his health deteriorated in Adiala jail.

According to sources, the former PM was shifted to PIMS by Islamabad police when his health suddenly deteriorated. Pervaiz Elahi will be examined completely in PIMS hospital.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf President Pervaiz Elahi suffered bone fracture after slipping in Adiala jail’s washroom.

Adiala jail deputy superintendent presented Elahi’s medical report in court during the hearing of a case against the latter related to illegal recruitment in the Punjab Assembly.

The jail official apprised the court that Elahi slipped in the washroom on March 17 and suffered a slight fracture.

Later, Judge Arshad Hussain Bhutta deferred indictment against the PTI leader and adjourned the hearing till next month.

Pervaiz Elahi is among several PTI leaders and supporters who have been apprehended as part of the crackdown on PTI leadership following the violent unrest in the country after Imran Khan’s initial arrest on May 9.

It may be noted that Elahi has been arrested multiple times since June 1 in several cases.