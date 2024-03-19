Pervaiz Elahi suffers fracture after falling in Adiala Jail washroom

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President and former Punjab chief minister Pervaiz Elahi suffered bone fracture after slipping in Adiala jail’s washroom, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Adiala jail deputy superintendent presented Elahi’s medical report in court during the hearing of a case against the latter related to illegal recruitment in the Punjab Assembly.

The jail official apprised the court that Elahi slipped in the washroom on March 17 and suffered a slight fracture.

Later, Judge Arshad Hussain Bhutta deferred indictment against the PTI leader and adjourned the hearing till next month.

On December 23, 2023, the PTI president was taken to a hospital from Adiala jail after he felt pain in his chest.

Illegal recruitment case

Elahi has been arrested multiple times since June 1 in several cases, with the latest to be made on September 18 the Punjab ACE.

According to the details provided by an ACE spokesperson, Elahi made 12 illegal recruitments in the Punjab Assembly on grade 17 positions.

The candidates were recruited in the provincial assembly by altering the records.