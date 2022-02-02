Five members of a family test positive for Omicron in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Five members of a family tested positive for the Omicron variant of the novel coronavirus in Hyderabad, confirmed the district health officer (DHO) on Wednesday.

As per details, DHO said the infected family went to Karachi to attend a marriage ceremony fifteen days ago.

After being falling ill, the seven members of the family were tested for the COVID-19 out of which five were confirmed infected with Omicron. The family has been currently quarantined.

The Omicron variant of the COVID-19 is spreading fast in the major cities of the country.

Meanwhile, Pakistan has reported 6,047 fresh cases of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), a total of 61,190 samples were tested, out of which 6,047 turned out to be positive, showing the infection rate of 9.88% as compared to yesterday’s 9.65 per cent.

