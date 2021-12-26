Five people shot dead over old enmity in Bannu

BANNU: At least five people including father and his two sons were gunned down on Sunday over old enmity in Bannu, a district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, ARY News reported.

According to police, the firing incident between two families occurred within the limits of Saddar police station of Bannu district.

The incident occurred due to old enmity between the groups, said the police.

Getting information of the incident, the rescue teams reached the spot and moved bodies to a nearby hospital for medico-legal formalities.

The further investigation was underway, said police.

CM Mahmood Khan took notice of the incident and sought a comprehensive report from the IGP.

Earlier on August 23, three people had been gunned down over an old enmity in Rawalpindi.

Police had said that they were shot dead in an ambush by a rival group in Gujar Khan area of Rawalpindi. The officials had said that Ghazanfar, Mahmood and Masood were riding a motorcycle when unidentified armed men had opened fire on them in Darya Khaki area.

