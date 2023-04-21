Five policemen abducted by dacoits in katcha area

Five policemen have been abducted along with weapons by dacoits in the katcha area of Sindh’s Kandhkot, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to the police, dacoits attacked a police check post at Durrani Meher locality of a katcha area at the time of iftar.

READ: LEAS FOUND PRESENCE OF BANNED OUTFITS IN KATCHA AREAS: IG PUNJAB

The cops were reportedly abducted along with the weapons by the dacoits. Four of the officials were locals who were released by the dacoits, however, one official namely Mumtaz Tanori – a resident of Shikarpur – was still being captivated.

A police contingent led by the senior superintendent police (SSP) reached the katcha area to recover the abducted cop.

Comments