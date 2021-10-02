Five security personnel martyred in North Waziristan attack: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Four soldiers of Frontier Corps (FC) and a Levies Sub-Inspector on Saturday embraced martyrdom while thwarting terrorists’ targeted attack on security forces’ vehicle in Spinwam area of North Waziristan, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

The martyred soldiers were identified as Havaldar Zahid, resident of Charsadda, age 35 years, Havaldar Ishaq, resident of Kurram, age 37 years, Lance Naik Wali, resident of Khyber, age 28 years, Lance Naik Abdul Majeed, resident of Kurram, age 28 years and Sub-Inspector Javed, resident of Spinwam, age 38 years.

Clearance operation is in progress to eliminate any terrorists found in the area, the ISPR added.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhary Fawad Hussain, State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib and Interior Minister Shaikh Rasheed have condemned the terrorist attack on a vehicle of security forces in North Waziristan.

On September 30, a Pakistan Army captain was martyred in an intelligence-based operation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) Tank district, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

The military’s media wing said security forces conducted the IBO on reported presence of terrorists.

“TTP terrorist commander Khawaza din alias Sher Khan got killed,” the ISPR said, adding weapons and ammunition were recovered from his hideout.

During intense exchange of fire, Captain Sikandar, 27, a resident of Pakpatan, embraced martyrdom, the army media wing said.

