Five people shot dead in Peshawar jirga

PESHAWAR: At least five people have been killed during an incident of firing in a jirga in Peshawar, the provincial capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), ARY NEWS reported.

According to police, the jirga was held to settle a land dispute between two parties when armed men targeted it.

Local tribal leaders among others were injured in the firing. They were immediately shifted to a nearby hospital. The bodies were also shifted to a hospital for medico-legal formalities.

The culprits managed to flee the crime scene, a police official said, adding that a search operation has been launched to arrest them.

It is pertinent to mention here that holding jirga or any other consultative meeting to decide the punishment of any crime is against the Constitution of Pakistan.

In December 2019, police claimed to have arrested members of a jirga over charge of declaring a seven-year-old girl vani and forcibly marrying her off to settle an honour-related case.