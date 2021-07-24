Five survivors, a body retrieved in Chenab boat capsize incident

CHINIOT: The divers searching for untraced persons drowned in a boat capsize incident in River Chenab, while dead body of a girl retrieved, ARY News reported on Saturday.

A boat was capsized in Chenab on Friday in Bhawana area of Chiniot, local sources said.

The boat was carrying 13 persons onboard, five of them were saved including four children.

The divers retrieved dead body of Amna 18, from the river today, while seven persons said to be still untraced.

Thirteen members of two families were enjoying boating in River Chenab when the boat capsized in the floody river.

“The administration had imposed a ban on boating in Chenab and the district police authorities have taken notice of the incident,” police sources said.

SP Investigation has been directed to inquire into the incident, officials said.

It is to be mentioned here that the Flood Forecasting Commission (FFC) had earlier said that River Chenab was in low flood.