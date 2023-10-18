Five suspected monkeypox cases reported in Pakistan

KARACHI: Five suspected monkeypox cases have been reported in Pakistan on Wednesday, ARY News reported.

Five passengers who arrived in Karachi from Muscat were diagnosed with monkeypox at the Jinnah International Airport. The said travellers had reached Karachi airport via a foreign airline’s flight.

The Sindh health department said that the suspected patients will be shifted to the infectious diseases hospital.

Last month, three passengers had been diagnosed with monkeypox at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport.

The surveillance team of the Sindh health department had carried out an action at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport. Three passengers who arrived in Karachi from Libya were diagnosed with monkeypox.

The Director General Health told the media that all three passengers were Pakistani citizens aged between 30 and 45.

The passengers were admitted to the infectious disease hospital.

In August, the National Institute of Health (NIH) had confirmed a case of the monkeypox virus in Pakistan.

The NIH officials said that the person who was diagnosed with monkeypox virus is under treatment in Rawalpindi Hospital.

The NIH is carrying out an investigation regarding the spread of monkeypox however there is no chance of the spreading of the virus.