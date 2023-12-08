Five terrorists gunned down in Tank IBO: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: The security forces have gunned down five terrorists amid intense exchange of fire during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) conducted on the night of December 7 and 8 in the general area Mullazai of Tank District, ARY News reported quoting ISPR.

The killed terrorists remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against law enforcement agencies as well as extortion and target killing of innocent civilians, an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release on Friday said.

A cache of weapons, ammunition and explosives was also recovered during the operation.

ٹانک، ملازئی میں سیکیورٹی فورسز کا انٹیلی جنس بیسڈ آپریشن۔ فائرنگ کے تبادلے میں 5 دہشتگرد جہنم واصل، آئی ایس پی آر#ARYNews #ISPR pic.twitter.com/2RM653gWph — ARY NEWS (@ARYNEWSOFFICIAL) December 8, 2023

“Sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate any other terrorists present in the area, as the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country,” the ISPR said.

Earlier, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) killed three terrorists associated with a banned outfit during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Balochistan’s Khuzdar district.

The CTD spokesperson said that an IBO was conducted in Balochistan’s Khuzdar district in which three terrorists of a banned outfit were killed.

A large cache of arms and explosive material was recovered from the terrorists. The CTD team recovered two sub-machine guns, pistol, hand grenades, magnetic IED and rounds during the IBO.