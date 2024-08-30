Five terrorists killed in IBOs across Balochistan: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: At least five terrorists have been killed while three others were injured in intelligence-based operations (IBOs) carried out by security forces in multiple Balochistan districts, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement on Friday.

“On night [of] 29/30 August, in three separate IBOs in District Kech, Panjgur, and Zhob, five terrorists were sent to hell by the security forces, while three terrorists got injured during the intense fire exchange,” according to the military’s media affairs wing.

It added that the sanitisation operations would “continue until all perpetrators, facilitators, and abetters of these atrocious acts are brought to justice”.

“Security forces of Pakistan, in step with the nation, remain determined to thwart attempts at sabotaging peace, stability, and progress of Balochistan,” the military asserted.

Read More: 38 people, including security personnel, martyred in Balochistan terror attacks

“The security forces are conducting extensive intelligence-based operations (IBOs) to hunt down the perpetrators of these heinous acts,” it further added.

At least 50 people, including 14 security men, were martyred as militants attacked police stations, blowing up railway tracks, and set fire to almost three dozen vehicles across the province.

Armed men killed at least 23 passengers in Balochistan’s Musakhel district after offloading them from trucks and buses.

In response, security forces neutralised 21 militants.