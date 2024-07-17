Five tourists dead in road accident in Ziarat

ZIARAT: At least five tourists were killed and two sustained injuries on Wednesday when their vehicle met with an accident in Ziarat city of Balochistan, ARY News reported, citing police officials.

According to police officials, rescue workers arrived at the scene upon receiving information that the tourists’ vehicle met with the accident on Domera-Ziarat road.

Rescue workers moved the bodies and the injured to the nearby District Head Quarters (DHQ) Hospital.

All the victims and injured hailed from Quetta city of Balochistan and had arrived in Ziarat on a tour, police said.

Earlier this month, at least two tourist died, while three others injured in a car accident in Chitral.

As per details, the incident which claimed the lives of two tourists occurred in Ashrit due to damaged road.

According to the locals, the 18 kilometer unfinished road of Lowari tunnel has caused several accident in recent past.

On July 12, at least 10 people sustained injuries as tourist van crashed in Daman-e-Koh area of Islamabad.

As per details, the incident occurred in Daman-e-Koh where the van carrying tourists from Gujrat overturned due to brake failure, however, miraculously the van didn’t plunge into the ravine.

The injured were shifted to the nearby hospital where they were given the necessary treatment.