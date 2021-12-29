Be an Ambassador of Change, Start off Small

With mounting concerns about the earth’s rising temperatures, climate change has become the talk of the town with predictions that the earth’s temperatures will rise by 5°c annually. In light of this, here are 5 ways you can help ensure that the earth doesn’t become a furnace for us in the coming years.

via GIPHY

Make Your Voice Heard By Those In Power

Tell your local and provincial municipalities that you think action against climate change is important. Ultimately steps to reduce carbon emissions will positively impact other local issues, such as air quality, public health, job creation, and reducing inequalities. The billion tree tsunami project has provided green jobs through green stimulus to 84,609 daily wagers, according to the ministry of climate change.

via GIPHY

Try Cutting Down On Processed Meat And Dairy

Opt for organic local vendors for your fruits or vegetables. Besides being a much healthier alternative to your processed foods, subconsciously, you are also discouraging the running of gigantic meat and dairy processing plants and opting for locally produced goods that eliminate the carbon emissions from transportation and prolonged refrigeration.

via GIPHY

Encourage Greenery Around You

Help the government by doing your part. You don’t have to plant a specific tree at a specific location to be part of Imran khan’s billion tree tsunami initiative. Make sure those parks in your neighborhood don’t die out. Teach your family, friends, and neighbors of greenery around you. Even as much as planting saplings in plant pots at home or outside in your gardens goes a long way towards offsetting carbon emissions local to your home.

via GIPHY

Reduce Your Energy Use And Bills

Make sure your home is insulated. Switch the lights and taps off when not in use and limit the use of hot water to where necessary. Reducing the need for geysers for hot water will reduce gas consumption which will lower carbon emissions. These doings will seem trivial at first but they will develop into sustainable habits that gnaw away at climate change slowly but surely.

via GIPHY

Reuse, Reduce And Recycle

Don’t carry your groceries in plastic bags. Purchase a jute bag or a more biodegradable bag for carrying your groceries. Reuse that box with fancy packaging for storing other items. These little steps will help alleviate waste production and will reduce the need for landfill sites and waste incineration, all activities which contribute greatly to carbon emissions. An operational example is the ban on plastic bags in Islamabad since 14th august 2019, with only fabric bags or paper bags in use now and fines for reusing plastic bags.

via GIPHY

Do you have anything else to add? Have your say in the comments’ section below.

Read: Pakistan, UAE sign accord to deal with climate change

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!