Pakistan, UAE sign accord to deal with climate change

Pakistan and United Arab Emirates (UAE) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to enhance cooperation in the fields of climate change mitigation and environmental protection.

Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri, UAE Minister of Climate Change and the Environment, and Malik Amin Aslam, Minister for Climate Change and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister of Pakistan, signed the agreement on the sidelines of the 26th UN Climate Change Conference (COP26).

According to a press statement, focus areas include environment and climate change, renewable energy, climate smart agriculture, drought management, and environmental education and capacity building.

“We are pleased to take our already strong bilateral ties with the UAE to new heights. Through the agreement, we hope to drive joint efforts in safeguarding terrestrial and marine environments and fight climate change through upscaling mitigation and adaptation measures,” SAPM Malik Amin said.

The UAE & Pakistan signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to enhance cooperation in the fields of #ClimateChange mitigation and adaptation & environmental protection in line with the national legislations of the two countries. pic.twitter.com/beYpouhrxi — Ministry of Climate Change, Govt of Pakistan (@ClimateChangePK) November 8, 2021

“The UAE and Pakistan enjoy long-standing collaboration across multiple sectors, such as education, health, energy, infrastructure development, food security, and the environment. The new MoU will help us tackle climate change together through boosting mitigation and adaptation capabilities and conserving environmental resources and biodiversity,” UAE Climate Minister Almheiri said.

The two countries agreed to jointly launch new and expand existing ecosystem restoration initiatives in a way that promotes the objectives of the UN Decade on Ecosystem Restoration.

It is pertinent to mention here that Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam is leading the Pakistani delegation at the summit.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!