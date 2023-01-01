Five women die in car-tractor collision

HYDERABAD: Five women were killed while several others sustained injuries when their car collided with a tractor-trolley head-on near Tando Muhammad Khan city of Sindh province, ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to details, the incident took place on Bulri Shah Karim Road near Tando Muhammad Khan city, where a car collided with tractor-trolley head-on, resulting in casualties.

Rescue sources told ARY News that five women were died on the spot in car-tractor collision. Sources added that four women belonged to the same family. All the deceased belongs to Hyderabad’s Nara Jail Colony.

Upon receiving information, rescue teams and police reached the spot and shifted the deceased and injured people to Hyderabad Hospital for medical assistance.

Read more: Six women die in road accident in Muzaffarabad

Last year, at least eight passengers were dead and nearly two dozen were injured when two passengers’ buses collided with each other in Rojhan.

As per details, the appalling road accident took place at Indus Highway’s Shah Wali spot, where two buses collided with each other due to dense fog. The bodies and the injured were rushed to the nearby hospital.

The identity of the deceased and injured passenger is being verified.

Separately, seven people, including a newly-wed couple, died and five others sustained injuries when a dumper hit the vehicle in Jhelum city of Punjab province.

Comments