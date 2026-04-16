Fiza Ali apologises over viral clip; then deletes post

LAHORE: Following a controversial video that went viral on the internet, a prominent Pakistani actress and TV host has sincerely apologized to the public and later delet the post.

Fiza Ali, a well-known actress, host, and vocalist, is frequently in the spotlight. She has become the center of attention once again after a clip from her live show featuring her new husband, Aijaz Khan, went viral.

At 41, Fiza Ali has happily remarried. She introduced her husband to the public during her television program. During the broadcast, Ali asked her husband to lift her up; while he complied, many viewers deemed the act overly intimate and offensive.

Well-known politicians, including Hina Pervez Butt and Azma Bokhari, joined common social media users in denouncing the act and demanding a ban on her show.

Fiza previously addressed the situation through public statements and an audio interview with Nabiha Ali Khan, but she has now conveyed a formal apology via a video post. In the video, Ali claimed that while the act was a spontaneous, lighthearted family moment, she understands why it caused offense. She expressed regret to anyone harmed by the incident, noting that she respects her viewers and did not intend to hurt anyone’s feelings.

The apology has elicited conflicting reactions from the public. One user remarked, “Your body language doesn’t match your statement; you realized it too late.” Conversely, other users defended her, stating that it was brave to apologize and acknowledging that it is a positive step to admit one’s error.

Earlier this month, taking to social media on January 14, the television host posted a heartfelt note alongside a video showing Faraal recording preparations for her father Fawad Farooq’s second marriage.

She accompanied the adorable video with a heartfelt note about patience, grace and co-parenting.

“Life is not always straight. Sometimes it brings us to turns where there is no noise, only patience speaking,” Fiza wrote. She added that watching her daughter support her father with happiness and innocence reminded her that “relationships may change, but respect, love and parenting never truly end.”

Fiza Ali also extended a sincere prayer for her ex-husband Fawad Farooq, writing that she hopes his new chapter is filled with peace, understanding and happiness.