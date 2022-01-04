Fiza Ali’s latest snaps with daughter go viral

Pakistan’s popular actor and host, Fiza Ali shared a bunch of snaps with daughter Faraal last evening that went viral on social media.

‘Eidi Sab Ke Liye’ host took to photo and video sharing application, Instagram on Monday evening to share a series of snaps featuring Fiza Ali with her only daughter Faraal as they enjoyed chilly weather and snow-capped mountains on their winter trip to an unknown place.

The photo gallery was posted along with a warm caption by the artist that said, “A mothers and daughters love is never separated #fizaali #faraal”.

The Instagram post has garnered thousands of hearts and lovely comments from the users of the social application in a few hours.

Fiza Ali, who enjoys a huge following on all her social media accounts also shared a slideshow video from her trip on her official YouTube channel. She is quite active on her social accounts and often shares glimpses of both her personal and professional life there.

On the past weekend, she shared a few pictures with Faraal to drop the ‘New Year’ wish for her 982,000 followers on Instagram. The beautiful actor often spends her time with daughter, and also shares pictures from their day outs.

