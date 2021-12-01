First flight from Pakistan departs for Saudi Arabia after lifting of travel ban

ISLAMABAD: After the lifting of the travel ban on Pakistan, the first flight had departed for Saudi Arabia from the Islamabad International airport on Wednesday, ARY News reported.

The passengers were seen-off by the Saudi Ambassador Nawaf bin Said Al-Maliki.

According to the details, after the lifting of travel restrictions, direct flights to Saudi Arabia have been resumed from Pakistan. In this regard, the first flight left from Islamabad for Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf bin Saeed Al-Maliki bade farewell to the passengers of the first flight of Saudi Airlines.

On the occasion, the Saudi ambassador met the passengers and presented them flowers, calling the move a strengthening of ties between the two countries.

It may be recalled that the travel ban imposed by the KSA on six countries including Pakistan has been lifted from today, after which travelers from these countries can now go directly to Saudi Arabia.

According to Saudi officials, each passenger must have a PCR test 72 hours before the trip and arrival in Saudi Arabia and stay in quarantine for five days. Other countries exempted from the ban include Indonesia, Brazil, Vietnam, Egypt and India.

Saudi officials said travelers from those countries would have to receive an approved booster dose of the vaccine and provide details of the COVID-19 vaccine.

