Flight operations remain suspended at Lahore airport

LAHORE: Flight operations remain suspended at Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International airport for the last 14 hours due to poor visibility caused by fog, ARY News reported.

The visibility has been reduced to 50 metres at the airport and adjoining areas.

According to the airport manager, both international and domestic flights were canceled and diverted due to fog and the operation would be resumed after improvement in the weather conditions.

PIA’s flight PK-186 from Sharjah enroute to Lahore has been cancelled due to poor visibility. Abu Dhabi-bound flight PK-263 has also been cancelled.

International flight ER 524, coming from Karachi and ER-525 bound for Karachi from Lahore airport are also cancelled.

Punjab’s capital city is used to experiencing fog in early winter but for some years smog and pollution have badly affected the region. Persistent smog and air pollution restrict the visibility range which also result in hygiene issues.

