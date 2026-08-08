Flintoff steps down as England Lions coach

Former England all-rounder Andrew Flintoff has stepped down as head coach of the England Lions, the country’s cricket ​board said on Friday, leaving the 48-year-old to ‌focus on his coaching role at Australia’s Sydney Thunder in the Big Bash League.

Flintoff had led England’s second-string side since September 2024 and was ​initially expected to continue in the role alongside ​his appointment at the Thunder, which was announced in ⁠June. He had been due to leave a planned ​Lions tour of South Africa early to join the Australian ​franchise.

However, he opted to leave the national setup ahead of the Lions’ upcoming assignments, including Pakistan’s four-day warm-up match before a three-match test ​series against England later this month.

“Unfortunately I’ve made the decision ​to step away from my role with the Lions,” Flintoff said in ‌a ⁠statement.

“Not only have I enjoyed my time having the opportunity to work with the best young cricketers in the country, but have taken great pride in seeing them develop …

“I ​can’t wait to ​get started ⁠with the Thunder later in the year and see where coaching takes me.”

Flintoff also coached ​Northern Superchargers in The Hundred and worked with ​England’s ⁠white-ball teams in an informal consultant capacity before taking charge of the Lions.

The cricket board said Mike Yardy would take charge ⁠as ​the head coach of the Professional ​County Club Select XI for Pakistan’s four-day warm-up match at Beckenham beginning on ​Tuesday.