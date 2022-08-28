Khairpur: Flood affectees booked for protesting during Manzoor Wassan’s visit

KHAIRPUR: The Khairpur police on Sunday registered a first information report (FIR) against flood affectees who staged protest during Manzoor Wassan’s visit to flood-hit areas of the city, ARY News reported.

The police have registered a case against 30 flood affectees for registering a protest and stopping the vehicle of Manzoor Wassan during the latter’s visit to Khairpur district.

The police have also booked journalists who were present there for coverage.

In a similar incident, the rain affectees in Nawabshah have paid the price of staging a protest against the government as nearly 100 people were booked for terrorism.

The rain-hit people of Nawabshah protested against the government near Daulatpur for not providing financial assistance after the disastrous rains.

Nearly 100 people including 23 nominated persons faced terrorism charges following the registration of a case under the anti-terrorism act (ATA).

Sindh province braced Sunday for a fresh deluge from swollen rivers in the north as the death toll from this year’s monsoon topped 1,000.

The mighty Indus River that courses through Pakistan’s second-most populous region is fed by dozens of mountain tributaries to the north, but many have burst their banks following record rains and glacier melt.

Officials warned torrents of water are expected to reach Sindh in the next few days, adding misery to millions already affected by the floods.

