Flood victims: DC Malir seeks Sindh CM’s nod for closure of tent city

KARACHI: The deputy commissioner (DC) Malir on Wednesday sought the nod of Sindh chief minister Syed Murad Ali Shah for the closure of tent city established for the flood victims, ARY News reported.

In a letter penned to Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah, the DC has sought closure of the tent city after sending the flood victims to their native places.

Winter is about to start, diseases are already spreading among the flood victims, DC Malir said in his letter, adding that the situation can turn worse in the winter.

The tent city was established for a month, but flood victims are living there for last 2 months. Seeking a nod from the Sindh CM, the DC Malir said he is ready for the arrangements of transport to ensure smooth shifting of the flood victims.

Read more: Tent city established in Malir for flood victims

It may be noted that the tent city for the flood victims was established in September in district Malir.

Taking to Twitter, Sindh government spokesperson Murtaza Wahab had said a new tent city had been established in Malir with 1300 tents to house flood-affected people.

He said washrooms, kitchens, schools and a mobile hospital have also been established to look after the people in the tent city.

Comments