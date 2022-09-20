Floods: At least 702 dead, 1.7m houses damaged in Sindh

KARACHI: Heavy rains and subsequent floods have wreaked havoc in Sindh, killing at least 702 people and damaging over 1.7 million houses across the province, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to Sindh focal person for flood relief, at least 702 people were killed while 8,422 people wounded in floods triggered by monsoon rains. Meanwhile, as many as 271,181 livestock have been killed in the floods.

The focal person further said that over 1.7 million houses have been damaged while crops cultivated on 4.8 million acres were destroyed in Sindh.

Giving details about the relief aid in the province, the focal person said that almost 2,962 relief camps were working for the victims in the affected regions. “Over 0.5 million affectees were shifted to relief camps,” he added.

As per division-wise break-up, 296 relief camps were set up in Hyderabad, 579 in Shaheed Benazirabad, 50 in Mir Pur Khas, 269 in Sukkur, 1,727 in Larkana, and 41 in Karachi.

Furthermore, the provincial government has distributed 263,750 tents and 2.1 million mosquito nets to the flood-affectees.

