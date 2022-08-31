Floods: Imran Khan to visit Sindh province on Sept 05

KARACHI: Former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan will visit Sindh province on September 05 as the province remains most affected in the recent floods that devastated the entire country, ARY NEWS reported.

Head of PTI Sindh Ali Zaidi while announcing the visit said that Imran Khan will arrive in Sukkur on September 05.

Khan has suspended his political campaigning to visit flood-affected areas in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and arranging a telethon to get pledges of Rs5 billion funds for the flood victims in the country.

Imran Khan on Monday held an international telethon to raise funds from within the country and overseas Pakistanis for the flood victims.

According to Senator Faisal Javed Khan, who moderated the event, the former prime minister collected over Rs5 billion in donations in 3 hours long flood telethon.

Chief ministers of Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa — Pervaiz Elahi and Mahmood Khan — former premier’s ex-assistant on social protection Sania Nishtar, celebrities, and other politicians joined Imran Khan’s telethon.

Speaking during Live Telethon which was telecast by a number of TV channels, including ARY News, the PTI chief said entire Pakistan had been affected by the floods generated by back-to-back monsoon rains. He said more than 1000 people died due to devastating floods and the damages are expected to cross Rs1,000 billion.

