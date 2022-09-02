‘Floods in Pakistan damaged irrigation structures worth Rs13bn’

ISLAMABAD: Flash floods triggered by heavy monsoon rains have damaged irrigation structures worth Rs13 billion across the country, ARY News reported on Friday, quoting report issued by Planning Ministry.

According to a preliminary report prepared by Planning Ministry, almost 710 irrigation structures have been damaged or breached across the country during the heavy rains and subsequent floods.

“Massive damage to infrastructures like buildings, roads, bridges, railway track, irrigation system, small dams and power installations has taken place,” the report said.

Irrigation structures worth Rs8.42 billion were damaged in Sindh while the floods damaged Rs1 billion in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Irrigation networks worth around Rs4 billion in Balochistan and tribal districts have also been damaged.

The report further stated that almost 335 irrigation schemes in Sindh and 178 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have been damaged. Around 1.2 million houses were completely or partially damaged due to floods.

A day earlier. the Ministry of Climate Change claimed that the death toll amid floods in the country has crossed 1200, while over 3000 people have been injured, ARY News reported.

According to the statement issued by the Climate Change Ministry, 70% of the country has suffered from floods in the last 2 months. The southern parts of the country are underwater right now, they added.

The statement added that health concerns are rising amid devastating floods in the county and the river Indus is facing severe floods right now, he added. Over 1200 people have been reported dead amid floods in the country, while over 3000 have been injured in the city, he added.

