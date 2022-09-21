Floods in Sindh kill six more, tally reaches 707

Karachi: Six more people were reported dead in Sindh in the last 24 hours amid flooding in the majority of the province, taking the total to 707, ARY News reported.

According to the data provided by the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) six people, including 4 men and 2 women, lost their lives due to floods in Sindh in the last 24 hours.

A total of 707 have been reported dead due to floods and heavy rainfall in the province since June 21, 2022, the PDMA told. a total of 278 men, 132 women, and 297 children have lost their lives, while 8422 people have suffered injuries amid the calamity, the PDMA told.

On Tuesday, according to Sindh focal person for flood relief, at least 702 people were killed while 8,422 people were wounded in floods triggered by monsoon rains. Meanwhile, as many as 271,181 livestock have been killed in the floods.

The focal person further said that over 1.7 million houses have been damaged while crops cultivated on 4.8 million acres were destroyed in Sindh.

Moreover, skin infections, diarrhoea and malaria are rampant in parts of Sindh’s flood-ravaged regions, killing 324 people, authorities said on Wednesday, adding that the situation may get out of control if required aid doesn’t arrive.

Hundreds of thousands of people displaced by the floods are living in the open, and as floodwaters – spread over hundreds of kilometres – may take two to six months to recede, stagnant waters have led to serious health issues.

