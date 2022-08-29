Floods: Karachi police chief asks people to donate funds to reputed NGOs

KARACHI: Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Karachi Javed Alam Odho on Monday advised people to donate funds to flood victims through reputed and known non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and philanthropists, ARY NEWS reported.

The remarks from the CCPO Karachi came after relief camps representing unknown NGOs and people have popped up across the city, collecting donations in the name of assisting the flood victims across the country.

“The citizens should only donate goods and funds to reputed NGOs and should make sure that the donations reach the affectees rather than going into wrong hands,” he said.

The government of Pakistan, provincial governments, armed forces, PTI chairman Imran Khan are also collecting besides multiple political parties and reputed NGOs are colecting funds to assist flood victims in the testing times.

Pakistan has also also received funding and goods from international organizations and brotherly countries for the floods that have devastated population in all four provinces of the country.

On the appeal of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, a plane from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) carrying relief goods for the flood-affected people of Pakistan landed at Nur Khan Airbase in Rawalpindi on Sunday.

The relief goods include tents, food items, medicines and other essential goods. UAE Ambassador to Pakistan and Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal received the relief goods at the airport.

It is pertinent to mention that 15 more planes carrying relief goods will reach Pakistan in the coming days on the instructions of UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Death toll mounts 1000

The death toll from monsoon flooding in Pakistan since June has reached 1,033, according to figures released Sunday by the country’s National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

It said 119 people had died in the previous 24 hours as heavy rains continued to lash parts of the country.

The annual monsoon is essential for irrigating crops and replenishing lakes and dams across the Indian subcontinent, but each year it also brings a wave of destruction.

Comments