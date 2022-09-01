Floods: Karachi remains cut from Pakistan via train route

KARACHI: The train operation from Karachi remained suspended for the seventh day after floods damaged the rail tracks across the Sindh province, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, multiple railway tracks between Tando Adam and Rohri remained submerged in flood water, making it difficult for the trains to move on the drowned tracks.

According to railway authorities, the passenger train operation from Karachi will remain suspend for next three days however, a cargo train operation will commence between Karachi and Rohri on single line.

اس وقت روہڑی – ٹنڈو آدم سیکشن پر کئی مقامات پر پانی کھڑا ہے جس کی وجہ سے مسافر ٹرینوں کے آپریشن کو بحال کرنے میں مزید تین سے چار دن لگ سکتے ہیں۔ یہ بحالی مرحلہ وار ہو گی۔ البتہ کنٹرولڈ سپیڈ پر مذکورہ ٹریک پر فریٹ آپریشن بحال کر دیا گیا ہے۔ pic.twitter.com/Nc0XYCa40L — Pakistan Railways (@PakrailPK) August 31, 2022



The down track from Rohri to Nawabshah is not feasible for the train operation while route from Padidan railway station to Bhiria road in Naushahro Feroze is submerged under seven inches of floodwater.

The signal system between Tando Adam and Rohri is also not functioning.

On August 26, Pakistan Railways’ spokesperson announced that the train operations from Lahore to Karachi and Quetta were closed from August 26 to 30 for ensuring the safety of the passengers and flood waters on several railway tracks.

The officials said that the passengers could claim their refunds from the nearest reservation office or online support.

