Train operations from Lahore to Karachi, Quetta suspended

Train operations have been suspended due to disastrous rains and flooding in Sukkur and Hyderabad after which several rail tracks were submerged, ARY News reported on Friday.

The Pakistan Railways spokesperson said that the train operations from Lahore to Karachi and Quetta were closed from August 26 to 30 for ensuring the safety of the passengers and flood waters on several railway tracks.

The officials said that the passengers could claim their refunds from the nearest reservation office or online support.

It is important to mention here that the stormy rains were continuing in different parts of Sindh and several rail tracks were submerged.

Yesterday, rail tracks were swept away on different localities in Karachi, Quetta and Sukkur sections which disrupted the train operations for 26 hours.

Karachi-Lahore Karakoram Express and Karachi Express have been suspended, whereas, Karachi-Rawalpindi Pakistan Tezgam Express and Karachi-Peshawar Down Awam Express were also suspended.

The other suspended trains included Karachi-Quetta Bolan Express, Quetta-Peshawar Jaffer Express and Mohenjo-daro Passenger. The PR spokesperson had announced that the passengers would be adjusted in other trains.

