Larkana: Seven killed in flood-related incidents

LARKANA: Heavy monsoon rains and subsequent flash floods continued to wreak havoc in Sindh as seven people, including a father and son, were killed in different incidents in Larkana, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to details, seven people – including a father and son – were killed in roof collapse and land sliding incidents in several Tehsils of Sindh’s Qambar Shahdadkot District near Larkana.

The incidents took place in Qambar Shahdadkot, Sijawal Junejo Tehsil and Qubo Saeed Tehsil. Meanwhile, hundreds of villages in Qambar Shahdadkot were flooded after heavy rains, disconnecting the road network.

Read More: Heavy rains, floods wreak havoc as death toll reaches 945

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced a grant of Rs 15 billion to the Sindh government to overcome the heavy losses of lives and infrastructure in the wake of the massive destruction caused by flash floods.

During the visit to flood-hit areas, the prime minister took an aerial view of the inundated areas of Sukkur, Rohri, Khairpur, Faiz Ganj, Kot Diji, and Thari Mir Wah.

Talking to reporters flanked by Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto at Sukkur Barrage, PM Shehbaz Sharif said the situation demanded rising above politics and helping the flood victims overcome their miseries.

Comments