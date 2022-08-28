Floods: PM Shehbaz Sharif summons multi-party conference

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has summoned a multi-party conference to mull over future course of action with regard to devastations caused by floods and heavy rainfall nationwide, ARY NEWS reported.

According to sources privy to the development, the multi-party conference will be held at the Prime Minister House on Monday (tomorrow) where consultations will be made on rehabilitation of the flood affectees.

“All political parties including allies in the coalition government will be invited to the meeting,” they said.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is visiting flood-hit areas of Sindh province for the last two days. The prime minister also announced a grant of Rs 15 billion to the Sindh government to overcome the heavy losses of lives and infrastructure in the wake of the massive destruction caused by flash floods.

During the visit to flood-hit areas, the prime minister took an aerial view of the inundated areas of Sukkur, Rohri, Khairpur, Faiz Ganj, Kot Diji, and Thari Mir Wah.

He was given briefing on the damage caused by the unprecedented rains and floods as well as relief and rehabilitation work. Later, the Prime Minister also met with flood-affected people.

