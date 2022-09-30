Floods, rains kill 431,129 cattle in Sindh: Livestock ministry

Karachi: Sindh Livestock & Fisheries Department has reported the death of 431,129 cattle including, cows, buffaloes and goats during heavy rainfall and floods in the province, ARY News reported.

The death of cattle has caused damage of over Rs27.55 billion to the owners, the livestock department said. At least 7,715 animal sheds have been demolished completely due to rain and floods, while 20,000 were partially damaged, it added.

The demolition of sheds has caused damage of Rs8.99 billion. The death toll is expected to rise due to diseases and the unavailability of animal fodder.

Heavy rainfall and floods have caused severe infrastructural damage to the country, especially interior Sindh and Balochistan.

Over 700 people have been reported dead due to floods and heavy rainfall in the province since June 21, 2022, the PDMA told. a total of 278 men, 132 women, and 297 children have lost their lives, while 8422 people have suffered injuries amid the calamity, the PDMA told.

