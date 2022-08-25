Floods, rains sent vegetables prices in Karachi skyrocketing

KARACHI: Torrential rains and floods have caused not only widespread damages and deaths across Balochistan and Sindh provinces but also pushed the prices of vegetables sky-high in Karachi.

The various crops have been badly affected in Sindh and Balochistan by heavy downpours and floods. Following the disconnection of the supply of vegetables from Balochistan and other parts of Sindh to Karachi, the prices are sky-rocketing.

As per details, onion is being sold between Rs120 to Rs140 per kg in Karachi’s local market. Tomato at Rs160 per kg, Ladyfinger at Rs160 to 170 per kg, Spinach at Rs250 per kg. Garlic is being sold at Rs320 per kg.

Aubergine is being sold at Rs150 per kg in Karachi’s local vegetable market.

Read more: Sindh minister fears food crisis amid monsoon rains, floods

Earlier on Wednesday, Sindh minister also expressed fear of a food crisis as the majority of crops had been completely destroyed across the country

Sindh Environment Minister Ismail Rahu described the flood situation caused by continuous rains in the province as more dangerous than the 2010 super flood.

The Sindh minister warned that there may be a shortage of food items in Sindh and Balochistan, and the country may face food crisis as the majority of crops including cotton, sugarcane, banana, sesame, dates, rice and others have been destroyed due to continuous rains and flood situation.

Comments