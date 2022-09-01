FloodsinPakistan: Bella Hadid looking for ‘real ways’ to help victims

Supermodel Bella Hadid asked how she could help the flood victims through “real ways”.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Bella Hadid posted a video in which a police officer and adults carrying children while walking in the floodwater. The celebrity wrote, “Finding real ways to help Pakistan. Message me if you have any information.”

Related – Bella Hadid speaks up against atrocities in Palestine

According to the National Disaster Management (NDMA), the floods left 1,162 people dead on Wednesday whereas over 3,500 people have been injured so far since June 14.

Around 1,941 people were injured while 36 were killed during the past 24 hours.

More than 33 million people are estimated to have been affected by the floods and almost half a million people are currently in relief camps.

United Nations (UN) Tuesday issued a flash appeal for $160 million to help Pakistan cope with catastrophic floods that have killed more than 1,100 people and affected 33 million people.

Floods: Pakistan approaches G-20 nations to defer debt payments

“Pakistan is awash in suffering,” UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a video message for the launch of the appeal in Islamabad and Geneva.

Earlier, China had announced an assistance grant of 100 million Yuan for the neighbouring.

Moreover, two Chinese planes filled with flood-relief items such as blankets, tents and edibles arrived at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport,

Earlier, on the appeal of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, a plane from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) carrying relief goods for the flood-affected people of Pakistan landed at Nur Khan Airbase in Rawalpindi.

It is pertinent to mention that 15 more planes carrying relief goods from the Gulf country will reach the country in the coming days on the instructions of UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Comments