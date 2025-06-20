Florence Pugh reveals Marvel shot fake end scene for ‘Thunderbolts*’

Hollywood starlet Florence Pugh, aka Yelena Belova of ‘Thunderbolts*’, revealed that Marvel had shot a fake ending scene to keep the ‘New Avengers’ reveal still a secret.

In a new conversation with a foreign media outlet, ahead of the film’s much-awaited digital release, actor Florence Pugh, who leads Marvel’s ‘Thunderbolts’ as Yelena Belova, shared that the makers shot a fake version of the end scene to protect the twist regarding the movie’s new title, i.e. ‘The New Avengers’, and the truth behind the asterisk from a leak, and for viewers keep guessing the end.

“We shot a version where she was like, ‘The New Thunderbolts!’” Pugh revealed. “And everyone was like, ‘Woo!’ And then we took all of the background [actors] out and shot Julia’s line, which was kind of cool.”

For the unversed, the actual end of the movie sees Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) name the group the new Avengers instead, setting the stage for them to reunite again in the MCU later.

Notably, Disney’s ‘Thunderbolts’, a part of the sprawling Marvel franchise, which co-stars Pugh with Sebastian Stan, Wyatt Russell, Lewis Pullman, David Harbour and Olga Kurylenko among others, arrived in the worldwide theatres last month.

Meanwhile, it is scheduled for digital release on July 1.

Notably, the home media version of the superhero film includes deleted scenes, a gag reel, director’s commentary and featurettes as well.

