Flour mills association calls off protest after talks with govt

LAHORE: Pakistan Flour Mills Association (PFMA) has called off the protest after holding talks with the government regarding their reservations on the wheat policy, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The protest call to shut flour mills was taken back by the flour mills association after dialogues went successful with the government.

The PFMA Chairman Asim Raza said that flour mills exhibited reservations regarding the government’s wheat policy and dialogues were continued for the last three days. He added that progress was made on the negotiations between the flour mills and the government.

Food Director Khurram Jahangir said that the flour mills have prioritised the supply of low-cost flour to the nationals and decided to continue grinding on the government rates.

He added that the government accepted four demands of the flour mills and they will be sent to the federal cabinet.

It was learnt that flour will be sold at the price of 1,075 in Sahulat Bazaars and 1,100 in local markets.

Asim Raza said that the flour mills will be paid grinding charges worth Rs600. He, however, said that the policy for the wheat supplies in accordance with the population was not effective.