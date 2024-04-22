Flour price drops by Rs5 per kg

LAHORE: In a sigh of relief for the masses, the price of flour has dropped by Rs5 per kg by Chakki Ata Association, ARY News reported on Monday.

As per details, the association has reduced the flour prices following a decrease in wheat rates. The association has slashed the price of flour by Rs 5 per kilogram, from Rs 170 to Rs 165 per kilogram.

However, the flour mills’ flour price dropped by Rs 25 per kg, taking the price of a 20-kilogram flour bag from Rs 2,800 to Rs 2,300. A 10-kilogram flour bag will now cost Rs 1,100, down from Rs 1,400.

The reduction in flour prices comes after the rate of wheat, which was previously selling for Rs 5,000 per maund has dropped to Rs 3,300 per maund.

On April 4, per kg flour price in Karachi dropped by Rs16 in the city’s wholesale market.

The per kg flour is being sold at Rs106 per kg in Karachi’s wholesale market, after a drop in per kg wheat by Rs5 to Rs87 in the city. The 50kg flour sack is being sold at Rs5,300 in Jodia Bazaar.

Despite a drop in the price, the Karachi commissioner has not issued a revised list while the commissioner had fixed per kg rate of flour at Rs123 for Ramazan.