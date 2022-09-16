Flour price jacked by Rs8 per kg

LAHORE: The Atta Chakki owners have increased the price of flour to Rs116 per kilogramme (kg), jacking up the price by Rs8, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to details, the Atta Chakki owners in Lahore have increased the flour price by Rs8 per kg, taking the price from Rs108 to Rs 116.

In a meeting of the association, it was decided to justify the price of flour, following an exorbitant increase in price of wheat in the open market.

Earlier on Tuesday, Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi said that the federal government was ‘behaving like a stepmother’ toward the Punjab government, especially on the wheat provision matter.

Wheat price fixed at Rs3000 for the rest of the fiscal year 2022-23, CM said. Chief Minister Punjab, in a session on Tuesday, ordered to register an official protest against the federal government for the ill-provision of wheat to the most populous province of the country.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Punjab Food Department has decided to take strict measures to curb inter-provincial flour smuggling.

According to details, the provincial food department has decided to take strict measures including action against traders and flour mills to curb the inter-provincial smuggling of the commodity.

Sources told ARY News that a huge contingent of police have been deployed at Sadiqabad and Peshawar check posts to curb the commodity’s movement.

