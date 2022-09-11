Sindh govt fixes wheat price at Rs4000 for 2022-23

The Sindh cabinet on Sunday gave the approval to fix per maund wheat price at Rs4000 for the fiscal year 2022-23, ARY News reported quoting provincial minister Sharjeel Inaam Memon.

According to the provincial Information Minister the Sind Government has fixed wheat price on Rs4000 for the fiscal year 2022-23. The approval of the price was given by Sindh cabinet in their Sunday session, he added.

Sharjeel told that the agriculture minister has said that majority of Sindh’s agricultural land in under water. Farmers will have to work really hard to prepare the lands to cultivate the next crop, he added.

He added that fixing the price at a reasonable rate would help the farmers sow the next crop. The CM has said that there could be a drought-like situation the province if the wheat crop is not up to the mark, Inaam added.

Also Read: Ready to work with all political parties despite differences: Sharjeel

The PPP leader said that imported wheat costs around Rs9000 per mound. By importing we benefit other countries rather than our own farmers, he added.

Comments