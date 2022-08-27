Ready to work with all political parties despite differences: Sharjeel

HYDERABAD: Flood has affected entire country, we are ready to work with all political parties despite differences, provincial information minister here said.

“Despite political differences, we are ready to work with all political parties,” Sindh’s Information Minister and chief minister’s Focal Person for Rain Emergency, Sharjeel Memon addressing a press conference here said.

“Currently the country has been in trouble, we will get time for politics later,” he said.

“The flood has rendered over 1.753 million people shelter less in Sindh and 4,58,000 affected persons are presently staying in relief camps,” he said. “More 1766 relief camps will be installed,” minister said. “Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has provided over 89,000 tents so far,” he said.

“The Sindh government has issued orders for more tents and hundreds of thousands ration bags,” he said.

Describing losses in the calamity, information minister said that the crops on 2.798 million acres have been damaged in the province, while over 2,000 kilometers of roads have been thoroughly destroyed.

He said over 6,48,000 families have been affected in the rainfall and flooding.

