Flour prices drop massively in Karachi

KARACHI: The price of flour have dropped massively in Karachi, marking the second reduction in prices within two weeks, ARY News reported.

As per details, Commissioners Karachi announced the decline in flour rates. The price of chakki flour has decreased by Rs 10, bringing the new price down to Rs 105 per kilogram.

In the wholesale market, the price of fine flour has dropped by Rs 3, fixing the new rate at Rs 92 per kilogram. Meanwhile, in the retail market, the price of fine flour has decreased by Rs 3, bringing the new price down to Rs 96 per kilogram.

Furthermore, the price of 2.5 kg atta has also witnessed a significant drop of Rs 5, with the new wholesale price fixed at Rs 85 per kilogram. In the retail market, the price of 2.5 kg atta has been reduced to Rs 89 per kilogram.

Earlier, the flour prices skyrocketed in Islamabad, Rawalpindi and other districts of Punjab

As per details, the flour mill owners had jacked up the price of 80kg bag by Rs1300 in these districts. In a separate development, the Naan Bai Association had called an emergency meeting over the rate of bread (roti). wheat flour price

It may be noted here that the federal government abolished a 5.5 percent advance income tax after successful talks with the flour mills owners.

Prior to this, the government formed a committee to negotiate with the flour mills association as they announced and held a strike against the advance income tax imposed in the budget 2024-25.