Karachi authorities set official prices for flour, bread

KARACHI: Commissioner of Karachi Syed Hassan Naqvi has issued a notification setting official flour prices and bread rates in the city to accommodate masses during Ramadan, ARY News reported

According to the notification, the wholesale price of No 2.5 flour in Karachi has been fixed at Rs83 per kg, while the retail price is set at Rs87 per kg.

Fine flour prices are at Rs88 per kg in wholesale and Rs92 per kg in retail. Chakki flour price has been set at Rs 100 per kg.

However, in Karachi’s markets, fine flour is being sold between Rs90 to Rs100 per kg, while Chakki flour is priced between Rs110 to Rs115 per kg.

The notification also fixes the price of a 100-gram roti at Rs 10 and a 120-gram naan at Rs 15.

However, in Karachi, chapati is being sold at Rs18 to Rs20, while naan without weight restrictions is priced between Rs25 to Rs28.

Additionally, the flour rates have been officially set to regulate market prices.

Earlier, Karachi Commissioner set new prices for groceries and essential items during Ramadan, with official price lists to be released every morning.

According to reports, this measure has been taken to prevent price hikes during Ramadan. The Commissioner Karachi has issued a notification with revised prices for groceries and other essentials. Official prices for vegetables and fruits will be released every morning.

Further, a complaint cell has also been activated at the Commissioner’s office, which will help prevent the overpricing of goods during Ramadan.

Deputy Commissioners have been instructed to take strict action against those who violate the official rates, including fines and arrests.

The Commissioner Karachi emphasised that the revised prices set for Ramadan will be strictly imposed, and shopkeepers will be fined and arrested for not displaying the price lists.

