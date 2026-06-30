KARACHI, June 30: Flour prices have shot up across Karachi after a sharp jump in wheat rates over the past two weeks, with millers warning that the market needs immediate government intervention, ARY News reported.

Chairman of the Flour Mills Association Junaid Aziz said the cost of fine and Grade 2.5 flour has risen by up to Rs13 per kg. Grade 2.5 flour, which was selling at Rs119 per kg fifteen days ago, is now Rs132 per kg. Fine flour has crossed Rs140 per kg in the city.

Aziz linked the hike in flour prices directly to wheat, which climbed from Rs106 per kg to Rs118 per kg in the same period. “When wheat goes up, flour follows,” he said.

He urged the government to move fast on imports. “Given the current situation, wheat will have to be imported. The sooner the government decides, the better it will be for the public,” Aziz said. He added that any delay would only benefit hoarders.

According to him, Pakistan needs to import at least 3 to 4 million tons to stabilize the market. But he cautioned that imports should match domestic demand only, or farmers could take a hit.

Karachi’s monthly flour consumption shifts with the seasons, Aziz noted. During summer, the city uses 2 to 2.2 million bags per month. In winter, demand rises to around 2.6 million bags as wheat consumption goes up.

For now, consumers are feeling the pinch as flour prices keep climbing with no immediate relief in sight.

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