Flour price jacks up to Rs160/kg in Lahore

LAHORE: The flour chakki owner association has jacked up the flour price to Rs160/kg in Lahore, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

As per details, the government has failed to control the wheat and flour prices.

The wheat price has further increased and the flour prices are also increasing in the market. The chakki owners have increased the flour price by Rs 10 per kg, reached to Rs 160/kg.

According to the flour chakki owner association, the wheat price has exceeded Rs 5000 in the open market which resulted in the hike in flour prices.

Earlier, the federal government decided to distribute free-of-cost flour to deserving families ahead of Ramazan.

The premier announced the distribution of free flour among 185,000 deserving families in Islamabad from 40 points established at the state-owned Utility Store Corporation (USC) from March 18.

The data of the deserving families will be collected from the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP).

