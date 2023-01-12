Sindh millers slash flour prices by Rs55 per kg

KARACHI: Sindh millers have reduced the prices of flour by Rs55 per kg after the provincial government released subsidised wheat quota to mills, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to details, the flour prices have been slashed to Rs95 – reducing Rs55 per kg – after the provincial government released subsidised wheat quota to mills.

The Sindh Food Department has also issued a notification of additional quota of government wheat. “An additional quantity of 165,000 metric tonnes of wheat has been released to flour mills,” the notification stated.

It further stated that the additional quota was released to millers for remaining 18 days of January. The wheat would be released at the rate of Rs85 per kg.

“The mills should be bound and committed to sell the wheat flour at the rate of Rs95 per kg in the open market,” the notification stated.

Sources told ARY News that all Sindh mills will submit a written report on flour sales to Food Department on a daily basis.

Read More: Flour price reduced in Sindh after govt releases wheat to mills

Earlier on Jan 10, flour prices started decreasing across Punjab after the release of the subsidised wheat quota by the provincial government.

As the flour crisis skyrocketed in several cities in the country, the provincial government increased the wheat quota to meet the demand for flour which resulted in a reduction in the price of the flour across the province.

According to the food department, the price of a 15-kilogram bag of flour is reduced from Rs 2200 to Rs 1900. Furthermore, the quota of private wheat increased to 4900 Metric Ton.

Comments