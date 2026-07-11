KARACHI: Fears of a flour shortage are rising in Karachi after flour mill and chakki owners refused to accept newly announced official prices set by the commissioner.

The dispute between the administration and flour manufacturers has intensified. Market prices remain significantly higher than the government-notified rates, increasing the financial burden on consumers.

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According to the commissioner’s notification, the official retail price for regular flour has been fixed at Rs.125 per kilogram, fine flour at Rs.135 per kilogram, and chakki flour at Rs.145 per kilogram.

However, flour is currently being sold at much higher prices in the open market. Regular flour is being sold between Rs.145 and Rs.150 per kilogram, fine flour between Rs.160 and Rs.170 per kilogram, while chakki flour is being sold for around Rs.170 per kilogram.

The Flour Mills and Chakki Owners Association said wheat prices in the open market are very high, making it impossible for producers to sell flour at the government-fixed rates.

“If the administration attempts to enforce the official prices, there is a risk of a severe flour shortage under the current circumstances,” the association warned.