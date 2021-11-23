Video: Flying cockroach causes panic, havoc in moving train

A video of a flying cockroach causing mass panic and havoc on a moving train in the United States has gone viral.

The 10-second video, captured in New York, was shared on the photo and video-sharing social media application Instagram by Subway Creatures.

It shows a man trying to catch the flying cockroach through a bottle. The commuters are seen scrambling to avoid the insect and screams can be heard as well.

“He tried to catch a roach with a water bottle and it took flight #subwaycreatures,” the caption read.

The video got millions of views with more than 30,000 likes. The users of the social media application shared their experiences when it comes to capturing flying cockroaches.

A user said that it was their worst nightmare while another said the insect can make the entire city scream.

A netizen commented: “Everybody gangsta until the roach wings start flapping…”

Hailing the man’s courage, a netizen claimed that he had the spirit of the legendary Australian zookeeper Steve Irwin.

Every now and then, people have claimed that cockroach is their biggest fear and the presence of the flying ones elevates the fear factor.

There are videos across social media platforms that see people getting scared out of their wits after coming across flying cockroaches.