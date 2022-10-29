Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto pays condolences to DI Khan martyred soldiers’ families

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has expressed his condolence to two soldiers who were martyred in Dera Ismail Khan (DI Khan) earlier today, ARY News reported.

The Foreign minister paid his condolences to the martyr’s families. Pakistan Army’s sacrifices for the safety of the country are unmatched, he added.

Bilawal said that martyrs are national heroes, and the government is determined to uproot extremism and terrorism from the country.

Two Pakistan army soldiers were martyred in the general area of Dera Ismail Khan’s (DI Khan) Darazinda district during a gunfight with terrorists, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement on Saturday.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Pakistani troops effectively engaged the terrorist’s location.

“During an intense exchange of fire, Naik Sajid Hussain (age 33 years, resident of Khushab) and Sepoy Muhammad Israr (age 26 years, resident of Attock) embraced martyrdom,” it added.

Sanitization of the area is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area, the ISPR said.

Earlier, four terrorists were killed in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) conducted by the security forces in North Waziristan.

Security forces conducted the IBO in the Spimwam area of North Waziristan after the reports of the presence of the terrorists. After an intense exchange of fire, four terrorists were killed by the security forces.

